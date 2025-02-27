Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Day 21 Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film completes three weeks; nears end of VICTORIOUS run

Sanam Teri Kasam emerged as a flop during its original release. No one had imagined that this nine-year-old movie would return to theaters and surprise everyone with its performance in the second innings. The 2016 tragic romance, which has been continuing its blockbuster theatrical run, has completed three weeks in cinemas. Headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, it will soon end its victorious re-run.

Sanam Teri Kasam Finishes Three Weeks Of Its Re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam, jointly helmed by director-duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, has now completed three weeks of its re-release in theaters. Going by the trends, the film is expected to cross Rs 35 crore on third Thursday.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam made its theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer emerged as a top performer in its first week while beating new releases, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa.

In the second week, the 2016 tragic romance maintained good hold despite Chhaava's strong wave. In the third week, it slowed down a bit amid the arrival of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, however, regained good momentum on Maha Shivratri.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Inches Closer To End

Sanam Teri Kasam will enter the fourth week of its re-release tomorrow. The romantic drama will have two more competitions, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon, starting from Friday. Both new movies are slated to be released on February 28, 2025. Overall, Harshvardhan Rane's film has crossed Rs 42 crore in its lifetime business (including Rs 8 crore in its original run) in the last 20 days.

Sanam Teri Kasam has finally got its due after nearly a decade.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

