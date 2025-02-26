Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Day 20 India Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's movie gets Maha Shivratri's gift; nets Rs 10 lakh on third Wednesday

Sanam Teri Kasam, which was initially a flop, has emerged as blockbuster in its second innings. Re-released on February 7, 2025, the tragic romance made its theatrical comeback after nine years. Headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the 2016 film is in the last leg at the box office. On Day 20, it received a growth in its collection as the day coincides with Maha Shivratri.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Collects Rs 10 Lakh On Day 20; Receives Boost On Maha Shivratri

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam has maintained a great hold during its re-release at the box office. After going into calm mode in late run, the 2016 tragic romance experienced a boost on the 20th day. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer has collected Rs 10 lakh on third Wednesday. The occasion of Maha Shivratri acts as a gift for its growth in the performance.

Sanam Teri Kasam earned Rs 26.15 crore in the opening week, followed by Rs 6.75 crore in the second week. In the third week, the cult film has fetched Rs 1.8 crore, bringing its cume collection to Rs 34.65 crore net in India.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Box Office Collections Are Mentioned Below:

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 26.15 crore Week 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 15 Rs 25 lakh Day 16 Rs 30 lakh Day 17 Rs 25 lakh Day 18 Rs 10 lakh Day 19 Rs 8 lakh Day 20 Rs 10 lakh Total Rs 34.65 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam has earned a lifetime business of Rs 42.65 crore so far. It includes Rs 34.65 crore earnings from the 20-day-long re-run and Rs 8 crore collection from the original release. It is locking horns with Chhaava and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

