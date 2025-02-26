Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Day 20 Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane's film receives 'bholenath ka prasad' on Maha Shivratri; grows after calm late run

Remember when Inder and Saru relished thandai while roaming in the market in Sanam Teri Kasam? The 'bholenath ka prasad' in the drink did its magic. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam has received the sacred offering in the form of its growth at the box office. On Day 20, the 2016 tragic romance is expecting a rise of 12-15 percent.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Gets Maha Shivratri Gift On Day 20; Expecting 12-15 Percent Growth

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam has been running in the third week of its re-release at the box office. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer will get a boost in its footfalls on Maha Shivratri which is being celebrated across India today. Going by the trends, the cult film is expecting to grow its business by 12-15 percent on the third Wednesday.

It comes after Sanam Teri Kasam went into calm mode in its late theatrical run. The 2016 romantic drama earned Rs 34.55 crore in 19 days of its re-release.

A Brief About Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam marked Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's respective debuts in Bollywood. In the film, Harshvardhan played the role of Inder Laal Parihaar, a former convict. Mawra was cast as Saraswati Parthasaarthy aka Saru, a librarian hailing from a traditional household. It is the modern rendition of Eric Segal's popular novel, Love Story.

Sanam Teri Kasam was first released on February 5, 2016 and made its theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025. It tanked at the box office during its original run. Nine years later, the movie changed its verdict from flop to blockbuster in the second innings.

