Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release India Advance Bookings: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's love story sells SPECTACULAR 20000 tickets for day 1 in top chains, 12 hours out

Almost a decade later, Sanam Teri Kasam is making a comeback in theaters. The 2016 film starred Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the lead roles. The romantic drama, which had originally flopped at the box office, has received a cult status over the years. It is now being re-released for the audiences on February 7, 2025. Ahead of its re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam has hit the ball out of the park in its pre-sales.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Witnesses Outstanding Advance Bookings; Sells 20k Tickets

Jointly directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has been performing phenomenally in its advance bookings. With 12 hours to go for its re-release, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer has sold 20,000 tickets in top national chains in pre-sales for the opening day. The 2016 film is expected to bring great footfalls based on its strong word-of-mouth this time, unlike during its original release.

Going by its advance bookings, Sanam Teri Kasam is expected to have an impressive opening of around Rs 2 crore plus in its theatrical re-run. Back then, the romantic drama earned Rs 1 crore on its first day at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam will lock horns with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa this Friday. It will also compete with the 2014 Hollywood movie, Interstellar in Hindi markets.

Revisiting Sanam Teri Kasam's Cult Status

Sanam Teri Kasam has the potential to be a successful venture, considering its fan-following among cinephiles. This is to note that Laila Majnu, a classic tragic romance, had originally tanked at the box office, however, it achieved success in its re-run.

Fans, who missed the theatrical release of Sanam Teri Kasam earlier and later watched it on YouTube or OTT, would flock to cinemas to relive Inder and Saru's tragic love story. If the film receives great reception this time, it will change its fate at the box office, just like Laila Majnu did last year.

Apart from its heart-breaking storyline, the 2016 film boasts of a beautiful on-screen chemistry between Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The music of the romantic drama is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Kheech Meri Photo and Tera Chehra have gained the popularity among the masses, especially young audiences.

