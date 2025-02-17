Sanam Teri Kasam Total Collections Update: Deepak Mukut's tragic romance stands at STRONG Rs 38 crore, 10 days after re-release

11 days and counting, Sanam Teri Kasam doesn't seem to halt anytime soon. Despite the strong wave of Chhaava, the 2016 film is raking in good money in its re-release at the box office. Led by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romance drama is in the second week of its theatrical re-run. Now, the business has reached under Rs 40 crore in 10 days.

Sanam Teri Kasam Shines Bright, Earns Rs 38 Crore In 10 Days

Sanam Teri Kasam, which had flopped during its original release, has emerged as a blockbuster this time. Backed by Deepak Mukut, the tragic romance has collected Rs 30 crore in 10 days of its re-release so far. This is to note that Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's movie fetched a lifetime business of Rs 8 crore net in India in 2016.

The cume collection of Sanam Teri Kasam now stands at Rs 38 crore net at the Indian box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam's Box Office Competitions; Badass Ravi Kumar To Chhaava

Re-released on February 7, Sanam Teri Kasam had been maintaining a phenomenal hold at the ticket windows. It performed better than other releases, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa along with the theatrical comeback of Padmaavat. All of these rivals have been an underperformers at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam is now having a face-off with Chhaava, starting from Valentine's Day (February 14). Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's helmer, which has been recieving audiences' love in its second innings, will soon become the highest grossing re-release ever.

The nine-year-old film is targetting Rs 45 crore in its full run. It was expected to finish at Rs 50 crore plus. However, the business has been slightly impacted by Chhaava which is performing like a beast.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

