Madha Gaja Raja Day 13 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal's action-comedy makes Rs 60 lakh; targets Rs 55 crore finish

Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C, and starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, continues to attract the audience in cinemas. The movie has stormed a blockbuster reign at the box office.

Produced by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja impressed the audience with its vintage comedy. The word-of-mouth worked very well for its performance at the box office.

Released on Pongal weekend, the long-delayed action-comedy stormed past the Rs 45 crore mark recently. As per estimates, it raked over Rs 60 lakh today on Day 13, while marching towards the 2nd weekend. It is expected to see some magical jumps over the Republic Day weekend. Currently, its total cume stands at Rs 46.45 crore gross at the Kollywood box office. If it manages to register 2nd weekend, it will end up hitting the Rs 50 crore mark very soon.

The final cume of Madha Gaja Raja can be in the range of Rs 52 crore to Rs 55 crore in its home state. Interestingly, the makers are now releasing its Telugu-dubbed version very soon in cinemas. It will be interesting to see if the Vishal-Sundar C movie can find love in the Telugu twin states.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore 11 Rs 80 lakh 12 Rs 65 lakh 13 Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 46.45 crore in 13 days

Madha Gaja Raja in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

