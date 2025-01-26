Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Update: Venkatesh's movie crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide with excellent 2nd Sunday expected

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam hit the screens on January 14, 2025, conciding with Makar Sankranthi. Starring Venkatesh, the Telugu action comedy has been running in theaters for over two weeks. It is performing extremely well at the India box office, as well as the overseas box office. Sankranthiki Vasthunam has now, finally entered the Rs 200 crore worldwide club.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Crosses Rs 200 Crore In Global Markets

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sankranthiki Vasthunam collected Rs 182 crore in the extended first week at the worldwide box office. On second Friday, the Venkatesh-starrer earned Rs 5.25 crore at the ticket windows. It added Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday and at the time of this article, it has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide

The cume collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, by the end of the day, will be Rs 207 crore or so. By the end of the week or by the start of the third week, the comedy drama will have crossed Chiranjeevi's superhit movie Waltair Veerayya.

Week/Days Worldwide Gross Collections Extended First Week Rs 182 crore Second Friday Rs 5.25 crore Second Saturday Rs 9.50 crore Second Sunday Rs 10 crore (expected) Total Rs 206.75 crore (by end of Sunday)

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Is Highest-Grossing Sankranthi Movie This Year

Sankranthiki Vasthunam emerged as the highest-grossing Sankranthi movie to be released in 2025. Venkatesh-starrer beat Game Changer to reach the top spot in the list. While Sankranthiki Vasthunam has turned out to be successful, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer was a huge disaster at the box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam's successful run is credited to its positive word-of-mouth from the audience. Produced by SVC, the Telugu action comedy shall continue to run strong till the release of Thandel.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam In Theaters

