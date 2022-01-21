EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo to premiere on television; Manish Shah gives an update

Earlier in the day, Manish Shah pulled back on the release of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo in Hindi. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the producer said that the call was taken after multiple rounds of conversation with the producers of Shehzada, which is the official Hindi remake of the family comedy.

“I have know the producers of Shehzada for years and they were not keen on the Hindi release in theaters. They felt, somewhere this move could impact the release of Shehzada. Since I share a great relationship with them, I decided to not release it. Everything can’t be counted in money. Relationship matters the most,” explains Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms. The industry refers to him as the pioneer of dubbed films, as it’s him who introduced the audience in the Hindi belts to the concept of South Indian films dubbed in Hindi.

While he was as excited as anyone else to bring the Trivikram directorial in cinema halls, he promises that the film will reach all the Allu Arjun fans in Hindi. “It will be a satellite premiere now. We can’t disappoint Allu Arjun fans. They have given so much love to him. Pushpa is on the verge of crossing Rs 100 crore at the box-office, so when they have given so much love, we can’t disappoint them. The fans can enjoy the film exclusively on my channel, Dhinchaak TV,” he promises with a smile. The filmmaker also confirms that he will be reserving the film for an exclusive television viewing at this point of time and is not looking to air it on any digital medium.

Manish Shah recently released Pushpa in Hindi and that has proved to be a runaway hit at the box-office. It was Allu Arjun’s debut to the world of Hindi circuits on the big screen and all the eyes are now on Pushpa 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we had a prolonged chat with Manish Shah on Pushpa 2, the exact plans for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi, and his vision for the future of dubbed films. Meanwhile, Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead.

