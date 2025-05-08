Sarkeet Twitter Review: Is Asif Ali's Malayalam family drama a HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Sarkeet is a Malayalam family drama starring Asif Ali, which hit the big screens today, May 8. With its release, fans have been flocking to their nearest cinemas to watch the first day, first show. If you're planning to watch this movie in theaters, do check out these Twitter reviews shared by viewers.

According to viewers, Sarkeet was another good film from Asif Ali. They mentioned that it was a small, simple emotional drama that many could relate to, especially those entering Gulf countries for jobs. Asif Ali's performance was praised as one of his best so far. Others in the cast, along with the direction and screenplay, also received appreciation. Many gave it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

Meanwhile, some said that the first half was emotionally rich and engaging. It moved them deeply without ever feeling slow. Asif Ali was noted for delivering natural and heartfelt scenes. A few even said he’s on track for a hat-trick of strong performances.

The second half, according to others, carried impactful scenes. It left audiences with a feel-good vibe, and many found it worth watching. Some rated it slightly higher, 3.75 out of 5.

The film was also compared to director Thamar KV’s earlier work. Fans said there were no dull moments. Asif Ali’s ease with emotional scenes stood out. They felt he proved again why he’s the best. Many believe film marks another success in his growing list.

"A Small & Simple Emotional Drama People Who Can Connect Entering into Gulf Countries For Jobs as a Fresher & Asifkka Delivered At its Best! Performance From Another Cast, Direction, and Screenplay also Were Good," read a review.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Sarkeet tells the story of Balu and Stephy, a couple trying to juggle work and parenting their son who has ADHD. Life feels overwhelming as they struggle to stay connected. One day, a tired and worn-out stranger enters their lives, and what begins as a fleeting interaction slowly sparks a quiet transformation.

Set in a single day, the film captures how even brief encounters can bring about unexpected change. The movie features Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, Orhan Hyder, and Swathi Das Prabhu in key roles.

