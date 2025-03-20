Box Office: Can Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar surpass Tiger 3's opening day business? We decode

Sikandar is slated to be released on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the upcoming action thriller is headlined by Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Let's decode if it can surpass Tiger 3's opening day business or not.

Revisiting How Tiger 3 Performed On Its Opening Day

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The circumquel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 41 crore net in India on the opening day. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the 2023 film was released on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali which turned out to be fruitful for its first day.

At Rs 260.25 crore net business, Tiger 3 remains the highest grossing Indian film on Diwali.

Sikandar's Opening Day Expectations

While the Sikandar makers have unveiled the teaser and some of its songs, it still has a low buzz for a Salman Khan film. The teaser couldn't generate enough hype. Zohra Jabeen, Bam Bam Bole, and Sikandar Naache are decent songs but the soundtrack album lacks the banger vibes like his previous chartbusters.

The Sikandar team is banking on fresh pairing of Salman and Rashmika Mandanna, his star power, her box office charm, and high-octane action sequences.

As per predictions, Sikandar is targetting to open at Rs 40 crore net in India. If we analyze whether Sikandar can surpass Tiger 3's opening day earnings or even touch its opening target, it seems dicey as the new movie has less hype. While both films are Sunday releases, Sikandar is not a sequel unlike the 2023 actioner.

Advertisement

The opening day business of AR Murugadoss' helmer will depend on the advance bookings which should start soon. The final pre-sales day which coincides with Chaand Raat (Eid eve) will determine how it performs on its opening. The makers should also release the much-awaited trailer to boost its hype among cinephiles.

Are you excited to watch Sikandar in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.