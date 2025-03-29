Sikandar Advance Box Office: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer crosses 1 lakh ticket sales in top national chains, 12 hours before release day

Salman Khan will be back in cinemas with his Eid release, Sikandar tomorrow. Releasing on March 30, the upcoming movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj in crucial roles. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar has crossed the 1 lakh mark in pre-sales before its release.

Sikandar Crosses 1 Lakh Tickets In Pre-Sales; 12 Hours To Go For Its Release

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has been performing decently in pre-sales. However, the advance bookings trend doesn't justify the star power that Salman Khan carries. With 12 hours to go, the action thriller has recorded more than 1 lakh tickets in top three national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis in advance bookings for the opening day.

AR Murugadoss' upcoming directorial venture should sell around 125k to 150k tickets in top multiplexes for bumper opening. As per estimates, it seems that the pre-sales would go in the range of 1.5k admissions in final advance bookings.

Sikandar To Open Under Rs 30 Crore; Better Than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan But Behind Tiger 3

As per the latest trends, Sikandar is expected to open at Rs 28 crore tomorrow. A lot will depend on the on-spot bookings and word of mouth which will determine the opening day business of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer.

Advertisement

The opening day business of Sikandar will be better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which collected Rs 13.5 crore on the first day of its release in 2023. However, it won't be able to match or go closer to the opening day collection of his last release, Tiger 3, which fetched Rs 41 crore on Day 1.

The makers of Sikandar are banking heavily on Salman Khan's superstardom to bring respectable numbers in the box office market. The team is on a promotional spree these days. It has high expectations to perform well at the box office. It is yet to be seen if Sikandar can outshine in its expectations in full run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.