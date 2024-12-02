Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, has wrapped up one month of release at the box office. It was released on November 1, in a clash against a relatively big movie, Singham Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 winds up 1 month with a phenomenal theatrical run; Grosses Rs 368 crore

Bankrolled by T-Series Films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is still trending well among the masses. The horror-comedy threequel raked over Rs 367.50 crore at the worldwide box office in 31 days of its release, which is an outstanding result in a major clash scenario.

The Diwali 2024 release grossed Rs 293.50 crore in the Indian territories in one month of release while the foreign markets put up a total of USD 8.75 million which is Rs 74 crore as per Indian currencies.

The movie is currently in its final legs and is expected to end its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 370 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 overtakes Singham Again with a slight margin

Though the Kartik Aaryan movie opened on a relatively lower side against Singham Again due to lesser showcasing nationwide. However, the movie managed to attract the crowd and started taking the lead in the showcasing and daily revenue from 2nd weekend onwards.

The Ajay Devgn movie had the upper hand overseas, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 showed better legs in the Indian markets. Soon, the Kartik Aaryan starrer overtook the cop universe movie and currently leads the clash with a slight margin of Rs 4 crore at the global box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerged as a Superhit venture thanks to the controlled cost of production. It also bagged the title of Kartik Aaryan's highest-grossing movie to date.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Gross Box Office Collections In 1 Month:

Particulars Box Office Collections India Gross Rs 293.50 crore Overseas USD 8.75 million (Rs 74 crore) Worldwide Gross Rs 367.50 crore in 31 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

