BREAKING: Ajay Devgn's next directorial to feature Akshay Kumar in lead; ‘It’s a little too…’

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in movies like Suhaag, Khakee, and Sooryavanshi. They recently collaborated for Rohit Shetty's latest release Singham Again. While Ajay played the lead role in Shetty's film, Akshay was cast in a cameo. After basking in its box office success, Ajay Devgn has announced his next directorial which will feature Akshay in the lead.

During the ongoing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Ajay Devgn revealed that he is collaborating with Akshay Kumar again for his next helmer in the future.

"We are already working on something together where I am directing the film and he is in the film." When asked about whether the project would be an action or comedy, Akshay joked that he could send the script. "It's a little too early, we will talk about it," Ajay added.

At the same event, Akshay Kumar was asked to give an update about Hera Pheri 3. To which, Akshay shared that he is currently making Welcome To The Jungle. Known for his wicked sense of humor, the superstar quipped that the work on Hera Pheri 3 will begin as soon as producer Firoz A Nadiadwala finishes his 'hera pheri'.

On a serious note, Akshay revealed that he will start working on Hera Pheri 3 by next year.

For the uninitiated, Ajay Devgn made his directorial debut with U Me Aur Hum, co-starring his wife, actress Kajol. Ajay has also helmed movies like Shivaay, Runway 34, and Bholaa, all of which featured himself.

As an actor, Ajay who recently entertained the audience with his Bajirao Singham avatar, has a series of films lined up in the future. The Singham Again star is gearing up for Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial venture Raid 2, the sequel to Raid. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 in the pipeline. Both are sequels to the 2019 and 2012 films respectively.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, in his kitty. He will also be seen in Jolly LLB3, Sky Force, and Bhoot Bangla.

