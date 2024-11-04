Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collections Opening Weekend: Ajay Devgn’s mass actioner enters Rs 100 crore club; Kartik Aaryan’s film proves to be strong rival

Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have poised a healthy weekend at the box office. Both movies performed exceptionally well on the first two days but faced a drop on Sunday, their third day.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, has recorded an impressive first weekend. After packing a solid punch of Rs 40.25 crore on Day 1, the mass actioner collected Rs 38 crore and around Rs 31 crore on its Day 2 and Day 3, respectively, taking its 3-day total business to Rs 109.25 crore net in India.

With such a solid three-day run, Singham Again emerged as Ajay Devgn's first movie to cross Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend. The movie continues to perform best in Maharashtra and Gujarat circuits.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Singham Again:

Day India Net Collection Friday Rs 40.25 crore Saturday Rs 38.25 crore Sunday Rs 31 crore Total Rs 109.5 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Mints Rs 29 Crore On Sunday; Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark

The Kartik Aaryan-fronted horror-comedy has performed exceptionally well against its rival release, Singham Again. The movie smashed Rs 29 crore on its third day after minting Rs 67.75 crore in the first two days in India. The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at Rs 96.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Despite a major clash, these are the best opening weekend collections for Kartik Aaryan.

The Anees Bazmee directorial film will hit the Rs 100 crore mark on its fourth Day.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Day India Net Collections Friday Rs 33.25 crore Saturday Rs 34.50 crore Sunday Rs 29.00 crore Total Rs 97.75 crore

Singham Again's Fate Depends On Weekdays Holdover, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Safe Zone

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made the Diwali weekend blissful by minting over Rs 206 crore net, collectively in India.

However, the real test will begin on Monday. The weekdays’ holdover will determine how far they can go in the long run. Both movies received mixed word-of-mouth from the audience, which might impact their business in the coming days.

Due to controlled production costs, the Kartik Aaryan movie is in a safe zone. It has already bagged a HIT verdict. However, it will be interesting to see if it can surpass the lifetime box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in its full run.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s cop universe movie has to prove its worth in the coming days due to its massive production cost and the involvement of several star faces.