Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Overseas Box Office Weekend: Ajay Devgn's cop-actioner and Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy fight a CLOSE BATTLE internationally

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are two huge films, whose franchises have a very loyal audience-base. Both movies together did tremendous business worldwide in their opening weekend. While the cop-actioner grossed Rs 169 crore, the horror-comedy grossed Rs 156 crore, for a cumulative weekend of Rs 325 crore. The difference in collections is mainly in India as the overseas collections of both movies are near identical.

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Manage Near Identical Collections Of USD 4.3 Million In Their Opening Weekend Internationally

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 managed to gross around USD 4.3 million (Rs 36 crore) in their opening weekend. It is a good result for Singham Again while it is an excellent result for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's weekend is the biggest for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. As about Singham Again's weekend, it is the second biggest in the cop-universe, behind Simmba that did slightly over USD 5 million. If not for the clash, the collections for both movies could have been atleast a million more if not more.

The Weekday Trend Will Determine Which Film Edges Past The Other

The word of mouth for both the threequels is pretty much the same, so it will be interesting to see which film edges past the other. It won't be surprising if they end up doing the same lifetime number too.

The only difference is that what would be a very good result for one, would be just par business for the other since there is a very striking difference in terms of budget. Clashes within the industry must be avoided because the majority of the audience doesn't have the disposable income to watch both in theatres, with their entire family.

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

