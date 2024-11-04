Singham Again Worldwide Weekend Box Office: Ajay Devgn led cop-entertainer grosses a VERY GOOD Rs 169 crore gross in just 3 days

Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor among others had a very good opening weekend worldwide as it grossed Rs 169 crore. The collections have come despite clashing with a very stiff rival like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which managed Rs 156 crore in 3 days. It is the India numbers of Singham Again that are slightly ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; which has resulted in the difference of Rs 13 crore because the overseas collections after the weekend are almost identical.

Singham Again Grosses A Very Good Rs 169 Crore Worldwide In Just 3 Days

Singham Again managed to net Rs 111 crore (Rs 133 crore gross) approx. in India and USD 4.3 million (Rs 36 crore) overseas, for a total cume of Rs 169 crore in 3 days. These are very good numbers, and would have been seen as excellent or even bumper had the production cost not been as high as it is. In a solo release and not in a clash with a threequel of a successful brand like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the Ajay Devgn led cop-actioner would have blown all lids off in its opening weekend and would have likely grossed Rs 225 crore.

Singham Again Has Work To Be Done In The Weekdays

Singham Again has work to do, now that the weekend is over. It will have to hold really well over the weekdays to make a case. The weekend trend is reasonable but could have been much better. The worldwide weekend share is in the vicinity of Rs 75 crore. A global share of Rs 175-200 crore is the least it needs to do to be adjudged a theatrical hit. Made at reportedly a budget of Rs 375 crore, the movie recovered around Rs 240 crore from the sale of non-theatrical rights.

Singham Again In Theatres

