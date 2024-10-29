Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Screen Sharing Negotiations: What exactly are both threequels fighting for?

The tug-of-war over screen division continues between the Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both biggies have yet to open full-fledged advance booking in India, courtesy of their ongoing tussle over screen and show distribution.

Singham Again Wants Big Lead In Screen Division; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Asking For An Equal Share

PVR Inox is the distribution partner for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again while Anil Thadani of AA Films is distributing Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. PVR Inox is offering a screen-division ratio of 60:40 between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; the latter demands a better ratio. Incidentally, PVR Inox is the biggest multiplex chain in India.

Cinepolis, on the other hand, has offered a ratio of 55:45 to both the biggies in favour of Singham Again. While the horror-comedy makers agreed on this, team Singham Again is demanding a similar ratio as PVR Inox. This is why advance booking is yet to open in the top three national chains for both upcoming releases, when the movies are just two days away from their release.

Interestingly, PVR Inox had opened advances for the Ajay Devgn starrer on limited screens on Monday night, but that was ultimately called off due to the ongoing fiasco.

Settlement Done For Single Screens; The Fiasco In Non-National Chains Goes On

Thankfully, Both parties have agreed on Single Screens’ 50:50 division, excluding the singles owned by PVR Inox. Eventually, Singham Again will lead in Singles too. While the non-national chains like Rajhans, MovieMax, and others have opened limited advances for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as they agreed on their offered screen division ratio of 50:50 but team Singham Again is still negotiating for a better result.

What does Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actually want?

Team Singham Again seems very rigid to have a lead in the screen division with a 60:40 ratio or even more across all properties, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa team is asking for an equal share of 50:50. They are even ready for a settlement at 55:45, but Rohit Shetty and team are in no mood to settle the fiasco anytime soon. Don’t be surprised if it goes on till Thursday night.

The full-fledged advances are likely to be in dilemma till the time they don't settle on a particular screen division. Ultimately, both movies will heavily depend on the spot booking.

