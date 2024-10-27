Singham Again: Salman Khan to have HISTORIC 2-minute cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn led actioner? Exciting deets inside

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan has agreed to make a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again for his friends Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Recent reports indicate that the superstar's two-minute appearance in the cop film will be nothing less than a historic spectacle and a 'seeti-maar' thrilling moment that will leave fans and cinema lovers cheering.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the cameo of Chulbul Pandey is expected to be one of Khan's most memorable appearances. The report mentioned that it features a proper two-minute sequence designed to introduce Dabangg Khan into Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.

The presentation will be grand, creating an impressive aura on screen that is likely to elicit cheers from the audience. Shetty is known for portraying his heroes as larger-than-life figures, and with Salman being a superstar himself, the portrayal is set to exceed expectations.

The report mentioned the anticipation for the audience to warmly welcome Chulbul Pandey, stating that this sequence will lay the groundwork for future developments in Shetty's ambitious cop universe. The long-awaited meeting between Chulbul Pandey and Singham is finally set to take place.

A few days ago, Akshay took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Ajay, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Rohit Shetty engaged in a discussion. However, it was the caption that generated quite a buzz among fans. The caption read, "Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein."

Reports suggest that the Dabangg actor fulfilled his professional commitment by filming the cameo on October 22, 2024, in Film City. Before filming the cameo, Rohit met with Ek Tha Tiger actor to discuss the elaborate plans for his welcome.

Salman listened attentively and remarked that since Rohit and Ajay are like brothers, that was sufficient reason for him to agree to the cameo. The production team is now excited about this latest addition to Singham Again.

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 1, 2024, during the Diwali festival, and the recently released trailer has already increased the excitement among fans.

