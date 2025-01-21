Sky Force Box Office: How many tickets are Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur's movie going to sell in ADVANCE for Day 1 in top national chains?

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead, along with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, is all set to release very soon in cinemas. Here's putting a light on the advance booking expectations of Sky Force for its opening day.

Sky Force likely to record 40K-60K admits in top chains for opening day

The limited advance booking of Sky Force opened today, January 21, and the response is decent so far. The full-fledged advance sale is expected to open from tomorrow onwards, two days before its release date. The pre-sales department is not supposed to create any records, but they are expected to be on a decent side.

As of now, the patriotic aerial action movie is likely to sell around 40K to 60K tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

It will be better than Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein but significantly less in comparison to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Interestingly, both were flops at the box office.

How much is Sky Force expected to collect on the opening day?

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, Sky Force is slated to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2025, cashing in on the occasion of Republic Day weekend. Based on the true story of India's 1st airstrike, Sky Force will likely take a better start than the recent Akshay Kumar movies.

As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya movie is expected to open around Rs 7.25 crore on its opening day. If it manages to record superlative word-of-mouth, Sky Force could register its biggest day of run on the Republic Day holiday. As per current trends, it is expected to collect around Rs 30 crore net during its opening weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

