Sky Force Day 14 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's aerial-actioner plummets; Prepares to lose screens to new releases

Two weeks are over for Sky Force which arrived in theaters on January 24, 2025. Based on India's first airstrike, the aerial actioner is jointly helmed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. The recently released film features an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, and others. On Day 14, Sky Force is estimated to earn in the range of Rs 10 lakh lesser than yesterday.

Sky Force Plummets More On Day 14

Co-produced by Maddock Films and Zee Studios, Sky Force has been experiencing a downfall at the box office. Soon after its phenomenal opening weekend, the aerial actioner witnessed an ongoing decline in its business. On Day 14, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer experienced more loss. It is expected to bring Rs 10 lakh lesser revenue than what it earned on Day 13, i.e. Rs 1.25 crore.

Sky Force To Face Screen Loss After Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar's Arrivals

Sky Force, which will now enter in its third week, is expected to lose screens after the new releases, Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar. Both the upcoming films are set to hit the screens on February 7, 2025. It will also compete with the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam which is likely to open better than its original theatrical run.

While Sky Force has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, in reality, it would have ended its theatrical run within the range of Rs 50 crore. The performance of the aerial actioner was boosted through movie offers and external support in the first three days of its release.

Sky Force In Theaters

