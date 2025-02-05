Sky Force Day 13 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's aerial-actioner adds low Rs 1.25 crore on 2nd Wednesday
Sky Force has collected Rs 1.25 crore on the second Wednesday of its release. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as the leads.
Sky Force arrived in theaters on January 24, 2025. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the aerial actioner stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. It is centered around India's retaliatory attack against Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan air war. Sky Force is hitting rock bottom at the box office each day.
Sky Force Continues Its Low Theatrical Run On Day 13; Collects Rs 1.25 Crore
Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force hasn't been performing well in the second week. It witnessed a dip in its collections on second Wednesday while earning Rs 1.25 crore at the box office. The cume collection of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer is recorded as Rs 102.85 crore in 13 days.
Sky Force's Day-Wise Collections Are As Follows:
|Days
|Box Office Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 13.75 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 23.75 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 26.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 5 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 4.25 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Total
|Rs 102.85 crore
What's Not Working For Sky Force?
Despite being a good movie, Sky Force hasn't been receiving footfalls in the second week. It mainly got a boost with movie offers, external support, and Republic Day in the opening weekend and the rest of the days, the business couldn't flourish.
Moreover, there is a section of the audience who are bored of watching Akshay Kumar in patriotic-themed movies and eagerly waiting for him to make a comeback in the comedy genre. With upcoming films like Housefull 5, Bhoot Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, Akshay already has plans, however, his fans have to wait more.
Sky Force In Theaters
Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
