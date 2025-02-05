Badass Ravi Kumar Advance Booking Update: Himesh Reshammiya's movie shows good movement; Poised to take a healthy start

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya has been contributing to Indian cinema for many years. Himesh, who ventured into acting in 2007 with Aap Kaa Surroor, has worked in nine movies so far. Five years after the release of Happy Hardy and Heer (2020), Himesh is making is comeback with his upcoming movie, Badass Ravi Kumar on February 7. The musical action film is off to a healthy start in its advance bookings. It has sold over 5000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day already.

Badass Ravi Kumar's Ticket Prices Reasonable; Theaters Show Good Movement

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar has been showing good trends in the advance bookings. The makers have kept the ticket prices reasonable and affordable for cinephiles which is boosting its pre-sales. Moreover, many theaters are showing good movement of advance bookings ahead of its release. Himesh Reshammiya-starrer is expected to bring a new wave to the now-dull box office.

Going by its pre-sales trend, Badass Ravi Kumar will also take away the screens of holdover releases, Sky Force and Deva, starting from its opening day.

Badass Ravi Kumar To Witness Healthy Opening

Backed by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravi Kumar is expected to begin its journey with a healthy start at the box office. It has maintained significant buzz on the Internet. The makers released the trailer of the upcoming film exactly a month ago, on January 5. Within 30 days, the trailer of Himesh Reshammiya-starrer has received great reception on YouTube with fans buzzing with excitement. The over-the-top dialogues are gaining immense attention among the masses.

Badass Ravi Kumar is clashing with Loveyapa on its release day. Starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the upcoming romantic comedy is expected to be a launchpad for both the actors who are making their theatrical debuts. Badass Ravi Kumar will also face a competition with the Hindi dubbed version of Interstellar. The 2014 epic science film is making a theatrical return on the same day.

A Brief About Badass Ravi Kumar

Badass Ravi Kumar serves as a spin-off to Himesh Reshammiya's film, The Xpose. Himesh is reprising his role as Ravi Kumar from the 2014 movie. Apart from him, the upcoming actioner also features Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in key roles.

Are you planning to watch Badass Ravi Kumar in theaters? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.