Son Of Sardaar 2 Day 5 India Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's comedy remains low on Discount Tuesday, adds Rs 2.50 crore

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles, continued its disappointing box office run. The comedy drama, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, witnessed a muted growth on Tuesday, despite blockbuster pricing.

Son of Sardaar 2 collects Rs 2.50 crore on Day 5, heading towards disastrous end

Backed by Devgn Films, Son Of Sardaar 2 debuted with Rs 7.25 crore net. The movie further witnessed nominal growth over the weekend, with Rs 8.25 crore and Rs 9.25 crore coming on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. The movie further crashed on its first Monday with a massive drop. It collected just Rs 2.25 crore on Day 4.

As per estimates, the Ajay Devgn starrer could mint a mere Rs 2.50 crore net on Day 5, despite discounted ticket fares today. The total collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 now stands at Rs 29.50 crore net in India.

The movie is heading for an unfortunate fate. It is likely to wind its final theatrical run around Rs 50 crore, which is nearly half of the total collections of Son of Sardaar (2012). All eyes are now on Ajay Devgn's upcoming releases- De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Son Of Sardaar 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.25 crore 2 Rs 8.25 crore 3 Rs 9.25 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 29.50 crore

Poor Word-of-mouth affected the business of Son Of Sardaar 2

Son Of Sardaar 2 faced a major competition by Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara. It also shared screens with Dhadak 2, however, it's the weak content which hampered its business and brand value. The movie is playing in theatres. Tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

