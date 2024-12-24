Mufasa Christmas Day Advance: The Lion King prequel voiced by Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu sells huge 50000 tickets in top chains with 10 hours to go

Mufasa: The Lion King, voiced by Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi version and Mahesh Babu in the Telugu version, is having a good run in Indian theatres. While the movie has come under the industry's modest projections globally, it has met the expectations in India with collections of Rs 38 crore in just 4 days. Mufasa should be adding another Rs 5 crore or so on Tuesday, its fifth day, and then prepare to see a huge jump on Wednesday, coinciding with the Christmas holiday.

Mufasa Has Already Sold 50000 Tickets In Top Chains For Christmas Holiday; Most Preferred Movie In Plexes

Mufasa has sold 41500 tickets in PVRInox and 8500 tickets in Cinepolis, for a total of 50000 tickets in top national chains for Christmas day, 10 hours before Christmas, that is at 2pm IST. It is turning out to be the most preferred movie in national multiplexes for the holiday and that is exceptional, given that it will be facing stiff competition from Pushpa 2 and Baby John among other big regional movies.

Mufasa: The Lion King Is Set To Do Over Rs 10 Crore Net On Christmas Holiday In India

Mufasa: The Lion King will be targetting to collect in the double digits on Christmas and end its week 1 in the vicinity of Rs 57-58 crore. The movie won't be losing any momentum as it will prepare itself for yet another weekend, followed by the new year holiday. All in all, the live action prequel is set to enter the Rs 100 crore mark in India, which would assure it a hit verdict. The Lion King, back in 2019, did over Rs 150 crore and while it will be difficult for Mufasa to manage that, it is lucky to have done how well it has in India.

Prequels Have Been Underperforming At The Box Office

Prequels are underperforming at the worldwide box office. We have had movies like Furiosa managing to do only a fraction of the business of their predicessors. It is no different for Mufasa, with it expected to do less than half of what the 2019 live action movie did at the worldwide box office. Thanks to the audio presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu, the movie is doing much better in India, than other countries.

Mufasa plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

