Sooryavanshi BO Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar starrer inches closer to Rs 200 Cr club; Collects Rs 18.50 Cr

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif has turned out to be a super hit film. The cop drama is still running strong at the ticket window. It is managing to put up decent numbers even in the third week. Rohit Shetty's directorial released on November 5 and is now inching closer to Rs 200 crore club. Talking about the figures, Box Office India mentions that the film has collected a total of Rs 18.50 crore net in the third week.

As reported by Box Office India, the film has a good hold in Maharashtra, Gujarat. The Rohit Shetty directorial has received good reviews from the audience, who are thronging the theatres to watch Khiladi Kumar in action. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted saying Sooryavanshi is trending very well on weekdays. On Friday the film collected Rs 3.26 crore and on Saturday it minted Rs 3.77 crore.

Well, on Sunday the action drama collected Rs 5.33 crore and on Monday the figure was Rs 1.88 crore. Rohit Shetty's cop universe first installment Singham starred Ajay Devgn and it was released in 2011. This is the fourth film in his cop universe.

The film also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh doing a cameo. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush. The trailer of the film has released today.