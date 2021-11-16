Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar's cop drama is unstoppable, stands at Rs 155 crores on the second Monday

November 15th marked the second Monday since the theatrical release for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. This Monday witnessed the film’s box office collections drop to almost 40% in comparison to its second Friday collections. With a collection of 4.25 crore net on Monday, the film’s second-week collections have reached a total of 35 crore net in four days, while the overall total is at 155 crore net. According to an estimate by the Box Office India report, the second-week collections for Sooryavanshi should be around 46 crore net.

Sooryavanshi is doing exceptionally well in Maharashtra. It is headed to a huge collection in the Mumbai circuit itself, which may even be in the top 10 of all times. Even if it does not make it to the top 10 list, Sooryavanshi’s collections will still be remarkable given that theatres are functioning with only 50 percent occupancy in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The actioner is poised as Akshay’s 55th successful film of his career and his 33rd clean hit once it breezes past the Rs 175 crore net at the box office in its lifetime run.

Ever since its release, Sooryavanshi has been creating a lot of buzz and hype among the audience. Its star cast, action sequences, and songs have been a big hit among fans. Speaking of which, the film’s first song, Aila Re Aila, was released on October 21 and became the most viewed song in just 24 hours. Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif happens to be the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film also features Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif's hilarious video of Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty's Sunday enthusiasm is unmissable