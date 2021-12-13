Box Office: Spiderman No Way Home creates history – Sells 50,000 tickets in just 3 hours at PVR

The advance booking for the much-awaited Spiderman: No Way Home opened at the national multiplex chains of India on late Sunday evening at 8.30 pm and the superhero film has created history within 3 hours of tickets going up for sale. According to the data we analyzed, the top national chain of India, PVR, has sold over 50,000 tickets of Spiderman within a span of 3 hours and this is nothing but an indication of the mayhem that the film is going to create at the box-office in India.

The tickets have been selling faster than hot pan cakes all through the country – East, West, North, South. There has been a hike in prices across the board, but that’s not stopping the Marvel fans from stepping out in huge numbers to celebrate the arrival of Spiderman. The rough gross figure of Rs 2.10 crore in this one single chain that’s operating in India with 900 screens. Of the 51,000 tickets sold, nearly 37,000 are for the opening day whereas the remaining 14,000 is split between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To put things to perspective, the advances are already in the race to compete with pre-pandemic blockbusters like Bahubali 2, War and Avengers: End Game. If the initial response is anything to go by, the opening day biz of Spiderman is sure to surprise the entire trade, however, it’s still too early to say if it can go pass the first day biz of the current biggest opener of 2021 – Sooryavanshi – as a lot would depend on the kind of pace it maintains on the coming 3 days. But the pace and anticipation in the audience coupled with a hike in ticket rates does indicate a record opening this year. What makes these figures even more historic is the fact that it’s releasing on a working Thursday and something like this has never been witnessed in the last decade or so for a non-holiday release stepping away from conventional Friday opening.

While we are yet to get exact figures for other two key national chains, INOX and Cinepolis, the two chains combined are expected to have sold 35,000 plus tickets in advance, taking the national chain total to 85,000 with cumulative gross of 3.40 crore. The advances have also opened in the IMAX 3D format, and this has received the best possible response for a feature film since Avengers: End Game, as the tickets for the opening day have reached the almost full limit in all IMAX properties across India.

The capacity of IMAX properties in Mumbai with 15 shows stands at approximately 2700 and as of midnight, it’s running to near packed capacity. IMAX in Chennai too has recoerded a full house board the entire day within a span of 2 hours of tickets going up for sale. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 16 in India. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more number crunching analysis of Spiderman.

