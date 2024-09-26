Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao's banter over Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Chhaava is best thing on internet today

Vicky Kaushal is among the fittest and most handsome actors in Bollywood, and he never fails to impress his fans. His latest Instagram post is yet another example of it. The Bad Newz actor shared a workout video set to the song Dekha Tainu, featuring a fun twist that caught Rajkummar Rao’s attention. Their playful banter in the comments section is simply too adorable to miss!

In the video, Vicky Kaushal is seen lip-syncing to Dekha Tainu during his workout routine and also dancing to the same, leaving everyone impressed. While fans couldn’t stop admiring him, and Mr and Mrs Mahi actor Rajkummar Rao also joined in the comments section and wrote, "Vicky ka Ye wala Video bahut kamaal hai. Chhaa (Va) rahe ho sab jagah bhai".

Check out the post here:

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section. One person wrote, "why is this workout video 13 hours long". One person wrote, "Akhil Chadha sab toh vadda pookie!". One fan wrote, "Singing between sets? Not on my watch boyo". Someone wrote, "Real man’s workout". One fan wrote, "We have not recovered yet from Tauba Tauba please don’t start again".

One fan commented, "Ek macho pookie toh hum bhi deserve karte hai". One person wrote, "the way he continued dancing after workout". One person wrote, "Mar daaalo aur maar daalo". One person mentioned, "Katrina Ka pookie". One fan wrote, "I can watch this for hours". One fan wrote, "NGL, never knew our Chhaava can be such a pookie while working out".

Advertisement

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s next project is Laxman Utekar's Chhaava. The teaser offered a sneak peek into the highly anticipated period drama, which is centered around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhava will hit theaters on December 6, 2024. Up next, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is set to release on the occasion of Christmas 2025.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s on-screen father Rajeev Verma from Maine Pyaar Kia admits actor has not changed at all; ‘wo bachcha abhi bhi waise…’