Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 9: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy mints Rs 18 crore, enters Rs 300 crore club with soaring numbers

The much-loved horror-comedy movie Stree 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The film, starring an ensemble cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee, is writing history with each passing day. Stree 2 has joined the magical Rs 300 crore club with its glorious theatrical run in just 9 days and is set for a healthy second weekend.

Stree 2 storm continues, collects Rs 18 crore on Day 9

The Maddock Films’ production venture proved to be a historic feat at the box office. After ending its extended first week at an impressive Rs 290 crore, including previews, the horror-comedy entered its second weekend with a bang, smashing Rs 18 crore on its 9th day. The total cume of Stree 2 currently stands at Rs 308 crore net at the Indian box office.

The pace at which the Amar Kaushik-directed movie is collecting revenues is truly commendable. As per the trends, the Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao movie is expected to rake in Rs 70 crore plus in its second weekend. Stree 2 will cross the Rs 350 crore mark by the end of the second weekend and is expected to touch another milestone of Rs 400 crore by next week.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections of Stree 2 are as Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.50 crore 1 Rs 52.50 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 36 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 19 crore 8 Rs 17 crore 9 Rs 18 crore Total Rs 308 crore in 9 days in India

Stree 2 is eyeing Rs 500 crore plus lifetime, shows potential to surpass Pathaan and Gadar 2

The way Stree 2 is performing at the box office despite releasing in a three-way clash, it is undoubtedly set for a long run. Moreover, there are no significant Hindi releases in September, which will surely benefit its business and give it all chances to hit the Rs 500 crore mark or even more till the end of its theatrical run.

The Shraddha Kapoor movie has already become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024, surpassing the lifetime collection of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). It can further surpass the lifetime collection of Pathaan and Gadar 2 in India and set a new record by inching closer to the Hindi net collection of Jawan.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost with even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?

