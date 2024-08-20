Stree 2: Meet 7.7 feet tall actor who plays Sarkata in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer and is known as ‘The Great Khali of Jammu’

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has currently taken over cinema halls by storm. In the Amar Kaushik horror comedy film, a headless villain called Sarkata is wreaking havoc in the town of Chanderi. For the unknown, the antagonist is played by a 7.7-feet tall man who is popular as the Great Khali of Jammu. Born as Sunil Kumar, the giant set his foot as an ace wrestler and is reportedly a constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Upon diving deep into his profile, it was unearthed that he is also known by his ring name ‘The Great Angaar’. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik stated that his casting team found him and they finalized the wrestler based on his height and physique. The filmmaker further mentioned that they used the body shots of Sunil Kumar while the face of Sarkata was generated through CGI. At the end credits of the movie, Kumar is credited as Sarkata.

Apart from doing such roles in movies, Kumar spends his time taking care of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a constable. He also enjoys playing handball and volleyball and was part of the WWE Tryout in 2019. Born on December 16, 1990, the wrestler wants to represent India at the WWE championship. While many have heard the name of retired professional wrestler The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana), it’s worth noting that Sunil is five inches taller than the former celebrity.

Upon digging his Instagram profile, we found a picture of him posing with actor Rajkummar Rao, who plays the role of Vicky in Stree 2. There was also an image of Kumar standing next to Tamannaah Bhatia on the sets of the show, who makes a special appearance as Shama. For the unversed, the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana with Varun Dhawan making a cameo as Bhediya and Akshay Kumar making a special appearance as Sarkata's descendant.

Stree 2 was theatrically released on August 15 and has been doing great business at the box office. The makers have already hosted a success bash for the movie.

