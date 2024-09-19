Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections Update 5 Weeks: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer stands at a HUMONGOUS Rs 795 crore gross

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao among many others is an all time blockbuster at the box office. The movie has collected around Rs 555.50 crore net (Rs 666 crore gross) at the Indian box office after 5 weeks while it has grossed USD 15.4 million (Rs 129 crore) from international circuits, for a global cume of Rs 795 crore. Stree 2 prepares itself for a record 6th week with advances for National Cinema Day looking mind-boggling.

Stree 2 Has Collected Rs 795 Crore In 5 Weeks, Worldwide; Will Enter Rs 800 Crore Club On National Cinema Day

Stree 2 will enter the Rs 800 crore gross worldwide club on National Cinema Day and it couldn't have come at a better time for the makers. Stree 2 has been accepted in a big way by cinegoers from across the nation (and beyond) and the advances on its 6th Friday are a testament of it. The horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has sold close to 1.5 lakh tickets in top national chains for National Cinema Day at the time of this article and by the end of the day, it can touch 2 lakh tickets or even more. This indicates that the movie will net around 5 crore on day 37, and this is unprecedented. If all goes well, the week 6 will be Rs 15 crore and that would mean yet another all time record for a Hindi film in India.

Stree 2 Will End Up As The 7th Highest Grossing Indian Film Post Pandemic

Stree 2's run won't be curtailed by upcoming releases. It will continue to retain screens regardless of which film hits the theatres. Optimistically, the movie should get to Rs 825 crore in the full run. Post pandemic, this number has only been breached by RRR, KGF 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal and Kalki 2898 AD. All the films mentioned are high-budgeted. It's just Stree 2 that has done what it has, with a medium budget.

Stree 2 Is One Of The Most Profitable Indian Films Of All Time

In terms of profitability, the makers recouped their investment from the sale of non-theatrical rights alone. The global theatrical share is essentially the profit. The global theatrical share is over Rs 350 crore already. Stree 2 has not just made producers a tonne of money, it has also made Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe the hottest IP of the country. Every upcoming Maddock film from the Horror Comedy Universe should be profitable even before hitting theatres. Now that's an enviable place to be in!

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 still plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie? If yes, what are your thoughts on it and the box office collections that it has put up?

