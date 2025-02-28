Superboys Of Malegaon Day 1 Box Office Trends: Reema Kagti and Adarsh Gourav's film receives a lukewarm reception due to low audience interest

'There are no rules in filmmaking', director Reema Kagti and her team have proudly made it clear in the promotions of their new release, Superboys of Malegaon. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Muskkaan Jaferi, and others, the film is inspired by the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers from Malegaon. Superboys of Malegaon has received a lukewarm reception on the opening day.

Superboys Of Malegaon Go Slow In Race On Day 1; Has Subdued Audience Interest

Co-produced by Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment, Superboys of Malegaon has begun its journey with a slow start. Going by the trends, it is expected to open in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh net in India.

Superboys of Malegaon hasn't been able to attract the audience in theaters due to low interest among them. Adarsh Gourav-starrer is actually an original Amazon Prime Video project that has been released in theaters to promote its OTT release.

Superboys of Malegaon's Extensive Promotions; Ticket Sales In Advance Bookings And More

The makers of Superboys of Malegaon have been promoting the film quite extensively on social media platforms. They have shared several posters with a daily countdown for its release. The team also announced a filmmaking competition called Super Spoof Challenge for the audience to generate a buzz ahead of its arrival.

The audiences have also been facilitated with a Buy One Get One offer to book 1+1(free) tickets for the slice-of-life inspirational drama. The BOGO offer is only available for the opening day.

Superboys of Malegaon sold 3,000 tickets in top national chains in pre-sales for the opening day. It aimed for an opening of Rs 1 crore, however, the reception is not up to the mark. It is locking horns with Sohum Shah's Crazxy which has fared better on opening day.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

