Superboys Of Malegaon Final Advance Booking: Reema Kagti’s slice-of-life inspirational drama sells 3,000 tickets in top chains for Day 1

Superboys Of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti and starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh, is heading for a release tomorrow, February 28. The advance booking was opened recently, and the reports are so far reasonable.

Superboys Of Malegaon sells 3,000 tickets in top chains; aims for Rs 1 crore opening

Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, Superboys Of Malegaon has sold around 3000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. The movie is expected to be released on a limited screen count of 550 across the nation. Considering the size of the release and niche genre, this is a fair advance sale.

The fate of Superboys of Malegaon heavily depend on the audience reception. If walk-ins and spot booking helps, the movie will score an opening of Rs 1 crore. The rest will depend on how it holds over the weekend and then on the weekdays.

The Reema Kagti movie will also have to face Sohum Shah’s Crazxy which has a better buzz and release size. Moreover, the holdover release Chhaava is still ruling the box office. Both the new releases of this weekend will have to brave the Chhaava storm over the weekend.

Advertisement

Superboys Of Malegaon is a financially safe project

One must note that Superboys Of Malegoan is an Amazon Prime movie. The theatrical release is only for marketing and spreading the word about the title and its reception. This will give the film another push whenever it hits the OTT platform.

The movie has nothing to lose in its theatrical release. Whatever it will collect at the box office will be considered a profit. However, the box office verdict will only depend on its theatrical net India business.

Are you looking forward to Superboys of Malegaon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.