Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari BO Collections Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh’s film sees limited response after theatre re opens

Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari happens to be the first movie to hit the theatres after a hiatus of around eight months

After witnessing a hiatus of over eight months, the entertainment industry is finally coming back on track. While the shootings have resumed with all the necessary precautions, the theatres have also re-opened and the first movie to release post COVID 19 pandemic happens to be Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The movie was released in theatres a day after Diwali and it has opened to decent reviews from the audience and critics.

While the audience was quite relieved with the re-opening of theatres, the fear of COVID 19 was evidently visible among the people. According to Box Office India, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has witnessed a limited response at the box office. Reportedly, the movie got a huge release in metro cities with multiplexes going for 14 and 16 shows. However, the audience count in the afternoon and evening shows turned out to be average in the range of 20-25. The report also claimed that Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was expected to rake in Rs 3 crore nett if it had released on a normal non holiday release during the pre-COVID 19 times.

But with the COVID 19 cases on a rise and movies like Chhalaang and Ludo releasing on OTT platforms ahead of Diwali, it will be difficult to mint a good business at the ticket windows. However, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is likely to be the main film in the cinemas for quite a while. Now, it will be interesting to see how it will fare in the coming days.

