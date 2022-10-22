Thank God Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer runtime, screen count & opening day

The countdown for the release of Indra Kumar’s comic caper, Thank God, featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh has begun. The Diwali 2022 release was recently certified U/A by the censor board with an approved run-time of 2 hours, 1 minute, and 34 seconds (121 minutes, 34 seconds). The film is distributed by Anil Thadani’s AA Films and the team has adopted a unique strategy by keeping the pricing under check.

What is the screen count of Thank God?

Thank God is seeing a national release on around 2500 screens, and the count is not static, as it will change by the day until Monday based on response to advance bookings. Due to limited runtime, the film will fetch a good show count in the multiplexes as also the single screen. The team has gone ahead with an open approach of show sharing with competitors and despite that, it has enough ground to perform and stand by itself. The pre-sales for Thank God opened on Thursday and the response so far isn’t that encouraging.

How is the advance booking for Thank God?

As of Saturday at 5 pm, Thank God has sold approx. 3800 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The target for Thank God will be to sell around 35,000 tickets to 40,000 tickets by the day of release, falling in the same range as Raksha Bandhan (34,000), Samrat Prithviraj (41,000) and Shamshera (46,000) by Monday night. With this advance, the film will be looking to bank big on-the-spot bookings and take a double-digit start. The holiday factor will push the walk-in audience for Thank God, and the comedy genre too will push the sales in areas like Gujarat, Rajasthan, CP, and CI. The bookings so far are below the mark due to the pre-Diwali factor and it’s important for Thank God to gain momentum by Sunday evening and get things rolling for the start on Tuesday.

