Ram Setu Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar starrer runtime, advance booking, screen count & opening day

The countdown for the release of the Abhishek Sharma-directed Ram Setu , starring Akshay Kumar , Jacqueline Fernandez , and Nusrratt Bharuccha has begun. The action adventure, slated for a Diwali 2022 opening, was recently certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved run time of 2 hours 24 minutes (144 minutes). The film will be released globally by Zee Studios, who has come on board as the distributor.

What is the screen count of Ram Setu?

The film is seeing a clash with the Indra Kumar-directed comedy, Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, and hence, the showcasing as also screen count will be divided across the nation. According to early trends, Ram Setu is headed for a fairly good release on about 3000 screens and the studio is approaching the film with a tight showcasing policy with tailormade show timing based on the location and target audience. The advance bookings opened on Thursday, but the response so far isn’t up to the mark.

How is the advance booking for Ram Setu?

As of Saturday at 3 pm, Ram Setu has sold around 5200 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. These are rather slow numbers, but being pre-Diwali period, this was expected and the walk-in audience on the day of release will decide the opening day of the film. Ram Setu should be targeting to hit an advance figure in the range of Gangubai (56,000 tickets) to Laal Singh Chaddha (63,000 tickets) by Monday night and then bank big on the holiday audience to turn up on Tuesday through spot bookings.

What to expect from Ram Setu?

It's the biggest day of the year for the film business and hence, spots are expected to be high, and seldom have Akshay Kumar films depended on advance bookings for the opening day (the exception being Mission Mangal). Ram Setu should be targeting opening day biz in the range of Rs 17 to 18 crore, which will be considered a fair start and this will happen only if the spots are in sync with pre-pandemic films. A number above Rs 20 crore will be accounted to be a good opening whereas a start below the Rs 15 crore mark will be considered to be low.

A film like Prithviraj had combatted all the negativity to clock Rs 16 crore plus on Sunday and that had happened basis the power of spot bookings for the Khiladi, though the trajectory post that was again dismissal. With Ram Setu releasing on the post-Diwali day, the hope is on the Akshay Kumar audience to step out on the day of release. The biz post opening day will be determined by audience talk. A positive talk among the audience will help the film make utilization of the holiday and festive period until Sunday. The film will have enough showcasing, screen space and audience base to trend well and put up a healthy number in the long run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more analyses and box office reports on Ram Setu.

