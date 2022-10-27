Thank God Day 2 Box Office: Ajay-Sidharth's film sees a drop after an already low opening; Adds Rs. 5.75 cr

Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar and starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, released in theatres on the day after Diwali. The film locked horns with Akshay Kumar led Ram Setu and opened to a lukewarm Rs. 8 crore. These are by far the lowest numbers having A-listers, in over a decade, on the day post Diwali. The film was not an event film but it was expected to secure a respectable number, which it has failed to do.

The film dropped on Day 2 by around 25 percent, to add around Rs. 5.50 cr to Rs. 6 cr on its second day, to take the total to a low Rs. 13.75 crore. The film is still enjoying the Diwali benefit and on a non holiday, the film would have dropped more steeply. It is to be seen where the film goes from here as the Diwali effect may not last much longer. The reports for the film are decent, but in today's time, decent reports alone can't help a film sail through. The overseas performance is dismal, just like the other Hindi release Ram Setu. The film may end up doing less than 1 million in the overseas and it is excruciatingly low. Based on the trend, the film will look to cross Rs. 50 crore nett domestically, but that too seems like a task at the moment.