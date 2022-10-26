Thank God Day 1 Box Office: Ajay-Sidharth's film remains 2nd choice for moviegoers on day after Diwali

Thank God marks Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's first collaboration.

by Rishil Jogani   |  Published on Oct 26, 2022 01:41 AM IST  |  4K
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra
Thank God remains the second most preferred choice for moviegoers on day after Diwali (Credit: T-Series YouTube channel)

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's comedy drama film Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar, released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. Thank God marked Ajay Devgn's fourth theatrical release and second as a lead, after Runway 34. The film locked horns with Ram Setu on the Govardhan Pooja day, which is generally considered as the biggest ticketing day of the year. Thank God was the second preference for the audience on Diwali day, while Ram Setu remained as the first choice. Both the films had low advances but had decent to good movement in terms of spot-bookings, through the day.


Thank God opened to lukewarm day 1 numbers of Rs. 8.25 cr to Rs. 9.15 cr nett.  The 3 leading multiplex chains contributed Rs. 3.79 cr. These numbers are decent in the normal scenario but not too good considering that the film released on the biggest day of the year, the Govardhan Pooja day. Thank God has failed to make it to the top 5 openings of 2022, and this is despite being a 2 hero film with a universal subject. The film has to hold well over the Diwali period, to leave a mark theatrically. The occupancy of Thank God meandered around the 25% mark for the day and it is one of the lowest occupancies for an A-list film, in a long time. With a combined total of Rs. 23 crore nett for the 2 Hindi releases, it can be deduced that both films have a lot to work on.

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!