Thappad Box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu starrer struggles to reach Rs 20 crore mark

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 6: After the decent weekend, Taapsee Pannu starrer shows a massive drop on the first Wednesday.

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 6 report: starrer had a decent first weekend and managed to rake in Rs 13.75 in 3 days of business. The movie, however, managed to drop by 30% on the first Monday by collecting Rs 2 Crores. It showed a steady business on Tuesday as well by collecting Rs 2 Crores again. Thappad's overall 5-day collection was Rs 17.75 Crore. But this Taapsee starrer has shown a massive drop on Day 6 i.e on Wednesday.

As per Box Office India, Thappad’s box office collection Day 6 was estimated at Rs 1.75 crore nett. The movie showed a drop of 105 on Wednesday. It is a norma drop for Wednesday but with the overall collections and Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and being released this Friday, the movie could not afford to show any drop. The film needed to at least be on Rs 2 Crore till Thursday. The movie which has so far collected 19.50 crore nett, has yet to reach 20 crore nett after six days. After the slow start on Friday where Thappad collected a mere Rs 2.75 Crore, the weekend saw a huge jump on Saturday as the collections were Rs 4.75 Crore which increased to Rs 6.25 Crore on Sunday.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad has got rave reviews and the initial public reaction has been positive. Thappad stars Taapsee, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and others. The film is the story of a couple whose life comes to a standstill after the husband slaps his wife in a fit of rage at a party.

Check out day-wise Thappad Box Office Collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 2.75-3 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 4.75 Crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday: Rs 2 Crore

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 2 Crore

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 1.75 Crore

Thappad Total Box Office Collections: Rs 19.50 Crore

