Thappad Box Office Collection Day 5: Taapsee Pannu starrer maintains a steady business at ticket windows

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: After the decent weekend, Taapsee Pannu starrer which collected Rs 2 crore on Monday maintains a steady collection on its first Tuesday as well.

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 5 report: and Anubhav Sinha are back with a hard-hitting topic in Thappad after their 2018 film Mulk. Thappad had a decent first weekend and managed to rake in Rs 13.75 in 3 days of business. However, the box office collections of Thappad on Monday managed to drop by 30% on the first Monday which is considered a normal dip in the film trade business. Thappad’s box office collection Day 4 was estimated at Rs 2 Crore. The movie maintained a steady business on Tuesday as well.

As per Box Office India, Thappad’s box office collection Day 5 was estimated at Rs 2 Crore. The first week's business of the film might reach Rs 21 crore nett which is 20% lower than the first week of Chhapaak. Now, the overall box office collection of Taapsee starrer is estimated at Rs 17.75 Crore in 5 days. Taapsee’s film will have to perform better in the coming weekdays to sustain itself in theatres this week. With Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and releasing this week, we can hope that the movie stays at these levels till Thursday. After the slow start on Friday where Thappad collected a mere Rs 2.75 Crore, the weekend saw a huge jump on Saturday as the collections were Rs 4.75 Crore which increased to Rs 6.25 Crore on Sunday.

(Also Read: Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu starrer dips by 30 percent on 1st Monday; Mints Rs 2 crore)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad has got rave reviews and the initial public reaction has been positive. Thappad stars Taapsee, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and others. The film is the story of a couple whose life comes to a standstill after the husband slaps his wife in a fit of rage at a party.

Check out day-wise Thappad Box Office Collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 2.75-3 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 4.75 Crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday: Rs 2 Crore

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 2 Crore

Thappad Total Box Office Collections: Rs 17.75 Crore

Credits :Box Office India

Read More