The 100 crore opening day box office club: Thalapathy Vijay starrer The GOAT becomes 12th entrant

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's latest release, The GOAT, has taken the box office by storm. The action movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu, grossed over Rs 101 crore worldwide on its opening day, including Rs 13 crore from previews. With this incredible feat, the action drama has emerged as the second Tamil film and the 12th Indian film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day.

Back in 2017, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the first Indian film to cross the milestones of Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore on its opening day. Since then, although no Indian film has breached the Rs 200 crore mark on the first day, 11 films across various industries have surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark.

While the top two spots belong to the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actor Prabhas holds the record for the most Rs 100 crore worldwide opening day films, with titles including Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar, and his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD.

Shah Rukh Khan is representing the Hindi film industry with his two movies - Pathaan and Jawan, while The GOAT emerges as the second Vijay starrer to reach the magical figure after his previous film, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ramcharan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, Rocking star Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and the Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, Animal also made it to the list.

Of all the Rs 100 crore worldwide openers, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan are the only two Indian movies that were released without any preview shows.

Here's taking a look at the Top Indian movies that crossed Rs 100 crore on the first day of release.

Baahubali 2 - Rs 200 crore (inc Rs 26 cr previews)

RRR - Rs 189 crore (Rs 30 cr)

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs 161 crore (Rs 8 cr)

Kalki 2898 AD - Rs 161 crore (Rs 38 cr)

Leo - Rs 144 crore (Rs 16 cr)

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire - Rs 143 crore (Rs 26 cr)

Jawan - Rs 127 crore

Saaho - Rs 116 crore (Rs 12 cr)

Animal - Rs 108 crore (Rs 10 cr)

Pathaan - Rs 107 crore

Adipurush - Rs 104 crore (Rs 8 cr)

The GOAT - Rs 101 crore (Rs 13 cr)

Interestingly, Baahubali 2 and Saaho are the only movies on the list that were released before the pandemic; the remaining 10 films are post-pandemic releases. Of these, six movies were released in 2023, making it one of the best years in terms of box office returns. It will be fascinating to see which Indian film will be the next to hit this milestone. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

