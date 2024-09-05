Shah Rukh Khan TOPS list of highest tax paying Indian celebrities, surpasses Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli with Rs 92 crore in 2024

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan secured the top spot as the highest tax-paying Indian celebrity for the financial year 2024, contributing an impressive Rs 92 crore. According to a Fortune India report, SRK, who achieved significant box office success with global earnings exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, leads the list of the top 10 tax-paying celebrities. The list includes notable figures from Bollywood King Khan who surpassed Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli.

Despite a modest year at the box office, Salman Khan ranked third on the list after Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay, paying Rs 75 crore in taxes. His steady presence is maintained through film projects, television appearances, and endorsements. Amitabh Bachchan also remained a dominant figure in the entertainment world, contributing Rs 71 crore in taxes, following his role in the Rs 1,000 crore blockbuster Kalki 2898AD.

Cricketer Virat Kohli secured fifth place with Rs 66 crore, while MS Dhoni (Rs 38 crore) and Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 28 crore) were the only other sports figures in the top 10. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly (Rs 23 crore) and Hardik Pandya (Rs 13 crore) also made the top 20.

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor contributed Rs 42 crore and Rs 36 crore in taxes, respectively, this year. Hrithik Roshan, known for Fighter, ranked 10th with a tax payment of Rs 28 crore. Other notable contributors include comedian Kapil Sharma (Rs 26 crore) and actors Kareena Kapoor (Rs 20 crore), Shahid Kapoor (Rs 14 crore), and Katrina Kaif (Rs 11 crore).

South Indian icons Mohanlal and Allu Arjun also made the list with Rs 14 crore each. Kiara Advani (Rs 12 crore) and Pankaj Tripathi (Rs 11 crore) secured spots in the top 20, while Aamir Khan ranked 21st, paying Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Varma. King is touted to be a fast-paced action thriller. Pinkvilla earlier reported that King is a passion project for SRK, who has been diligently involved in every aspect of the project alongside Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collaboratively crafted a character for SRK in King that is not only cool and full of attitude but also possesses shades of gray.

