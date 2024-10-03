The 500 Crore Box Office Club: From Pathaan to Stree 2, 5 Bollywood films that neted half a thousand in India in Hindi

Baahubali 2 in 2017 became the first Indian film to net Rs 500 crore in Hindi. Since then, no Bollywood film was able to net even Rs 400 crore, forget Rs 500 crore. After the Covid-19 Pandemic, when the state of box office was really bad, especially for Hindi films, big Bollywood films starting with Pathaan did unprecedented business, set new benchmarks and played a catylst in what is considered to be the greatest revival story for the Hindi Film Industry.

From Pathaan To Stree 2, Bollywood Films That Neted Rs 500 Crore Or More In Hindi In India

Pathaan became the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club and it beat Baahubali 2 to become an all time grosser for the Hindi language. Not too long after, Gadar 2, despite a clash with OMG 2, not just entered the Rs 500 crore club but also crossed the collections of Pathaan to become yet another all time grosser in Hindi. Gadar 2's record lasted just a day as Jawan mania gripped the nation. Animal, despite a clash with Sam Bahadur, and with an A-rating, became the fourth Bollywood film to net Rs 500 crore in Hindi. Stree 2 is the newest addition to the list of Bollywood films to net Rs 500 crore in Hindi. The film clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa but from the opening day itself, it decimated the two competing films and set new records. Stree 2 is currently the highest grossing Bollywood film and the most profitable too.

The Rs 500 crore Net India Bollywood Grossers In Hindi Are As Under

Year Movie Hindi Net Collections Best Rank 2023 Pathaan Rs 513 crore 1 2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore 1 2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore 1 2023 Animal Rs 500 crore 3 2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp) 1

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Which is the next Bollywood movie you feel will be part of the coveted club and why? Let us know.

