Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar's historical drama on C Sankaran Nair nets Rs 80 lakh

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is nearing its theatrical run. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical drama focuses on Indian barrister, C Sankaran Nair's journey about how he fought a legal battle against The Empire. Kesari 2 has earned Rs 80 lakh today.

Kesari 2 has been aided by the 'Blockbuster Tuesdays' movie offer on the 19th day of its release. The legal drama, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has collected a net business of Rs 80 lakh on the third Tuesday. The holdover release has fetched Rs 5 lakh more than what it earned yesterday, i.e. Rs 75 lakh.

Kesari Chapter 2 recorded Rs 45 crore in the first week and Rs 27.75 crore in the second week. In the third weekend, the courtroom battle movie, which recounts the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, earned Rs 5.75 crore.

The total collection of Karan Singh Tyagi's helmer stands at Rs 80.05 crore net business at the Indian box office.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Day 15 Rs 1.25 crore Day 16 Rs 2 crore Day 17 Rs 2.5 crore Day 18 Rs 75 lakh Day 19 Rs 80 lakh Total Rs 80.05 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark while becoming the second-best performer at the box office after Raid 2. Speaking of which, the crime thriller has already surpassed the Rs 85 crore mark in its ongoing first week.

The Kesari sequel stars Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

