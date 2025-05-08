The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari's film earns Rs 15 lakh; to enter 2nd weekend

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 8: The Bhootnii is currently the lowest performer at the box office. It marks Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's respective theatrical comeback after three years. The horror comedy also features Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. The Bhootnii has earned Rs 15 lakh today and will now enter its second weekend.

Released on May 1, 2025, The Bhootnii clashed with the theatrical arrival of Raid 2 at the box office. The horror comedy hasn't been a preferred choice for cinegoers as they have opted for its rival release instead. It is performing on an underwhelming note since its opening day.

On Day 8, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari's film did Rs 15 lakh net business, which is identical to its earnings on the seventh day. Sidhaant Sachdev's latest helmer earned Rs 2.25 crore in its extended opening weekend of four days. On the fifth day, Deepak Mukut's co-production venture collected Rs 15 lakh, followed by Rs 20 lakh on the sixth day.

The Bhootnii has recorded a cume collection of Rs 2.9 crore in its first week at the box office. Also starring Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt, it remains under Rs 3 crore in eight days, which is quite a disastrous performance.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 60 lakh Day 4 Rs 75 lakh Day 5 Rs 15 lakh Day 6 Rs 20 lakh Day 7 Rs 15 lakh Day 8 Rs 15 lakh Total Rs 2.9 crore

The Bhootnii is also among the lowest-grossing movies in the horror-comedy genre. The genre boasts of blockbuster movies like Stree 2 and Munjya, both of which were released in 2024. It also includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which turned out to be a superhit last year.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

