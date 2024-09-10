The Greatest of All Time had a fantastic Monday at the Tamil Nadu box office, where it recorded the highest non-holiday Monday of all time. The film grossed Rs. 13.50 crore approx on its first Monday, beating the previous record held by Vikram Rs. 11 crore. Notably, for Vikram, Monday was day four while for The GOAT it was day five. Other than these films, no other film has crossed Rs. 10 crore on a non-holiday Monday in the state.

Nationally, the film grossed Rs. 17.50 crore at the Indian box office on Monday, with a decent contribution from Karnataka and the Hindi dubbed version. Going forward, it will be Tamil Nadu driving the collections, with limited contributions from the rest of India. The five-day running total at the Indian box office stands at Rs. 180 crore. With another Rs. 123 crore from overseas, the film crossed Rs. 300 crore worldwide, becoming the second Vijay starrer to do so.



The record-breaking Monday has made reaching Rs. 200 crore in Tamil Nadu a certainty for the film. To date, only two films (PS-1 and Leo) have grossed more than Rs. 200 crore in the state, The GOAT will be third to join them in the coveted club. The film has a shot at overtaking Leo for the title of all-time grosser, but that will need strong holds for the next two weeks. The GOAT took the first step in that direction yesterday, now there are a couple of more to go.

The territorial breakdown of The GOAT at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 120.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 22.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 11.25 cr. APTS Rs. 10.50 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 15.25 cr. Total Rs. 179.75 cr.

About The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The GOAT In Theatres

The GOAT plays at a theatre near you, worldwide.

