The Kerala Story 10 Day Box Office India: Adah Sharma's film remains an unstoppable beast; Netts Rs 130 crores

The Kerala Story, led by Adah Sharma is on the crest of a wave and has been lapped on by the viewers of the country in a big way. The second weekend collections are higher than the first, not just in India but worldwide as well and it is on course to hit over Rs 200 crores nett in India and Rs 300 crores worldwide. The Monday hold will indicate where the film is headed since the initial euphoria around the film has settled and the collections will be more stable than they were over the first 10 days. It is currently the second highest Hindi grosser of 2023, only behind Pathaan.

The Kerala Story Records Its Highest Single Day Collections On Day 10

The Kerala Story had the biggest day of its run on its 10th day as it netted well over Rs 20 crores in India. The film has been defying trends since the beginning of its run. No day of the film, except for the first day, has had collections lower than Rs 10 crores and that is quite an achievement and something most films can't boast about. The film of course is being driven by agenda and that's where it is getting most of its business from. The controversies that the film has found itself in, have aided it to reach where it has now. The success of films hating on communities will motivate and convince more filmmakers to make films of this sort and it is to be seen if it is just a phase or it becomes the new normal.

The day-wise nett India collections of The Kerala Story are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 6.75 cr

Day 2 - Rs 11 cr

Day 3 - Rs 16 cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 11 cr

Day 6 - Rs 11.75 cr

Day 7 - Rs 11.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs 11.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs 18.75 cr

Day 10 - Rs 22.75 cr

Total = Rs 131.25 crores nett in 10 days

You can watch The Kerala Story at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story Day 9 Box Office India: Adah Sharma led drama sees best theatrical day; Crosses Rs 100 crores