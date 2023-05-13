The Kerala Story Day 9 Box Office India: Adah Sharma led drama sees best theatrical day; Crosses Rs 100 crores

The Kerala Story, led by Adah Sharma, is on a historic run. The film opened well with collections of around Rs 6.75 crores nett but it is the trending that has stunned one and all. The film has recorded double digit numbers on each day of its run except for the first day. It crossed the Rs 100 crore nett India threshold on second Saturday with collections of around Rs 17.50 - 18 crores nett on day 9, and it is now the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year, only behind Pathaan. It won't be a surprise if the film practically doubles its first 10 day collections, in its lifetime run although there will be more clarity on where the film is headed, based on the second Monday hold.

The Kerala Story Has Been Aided By The Controversies Around It

The Kerala Story was aided by the controversy it found itself in. The controversy was because of its hateful content and because of the unauthentic data the film used, to push its agenda. Films hating on a community, inadvertently get support from the opposing communities and that is what has practically happened with the film. It is not the first time that a film has tried to fuel hatred and worked theatrically and it certainly won't be the last time that something of this sort happens. Agenda driven films have had a long history. Films were made to distort history, change narratives and more. Cinema is still the most powerful medium to influence perspectives. Concepts like half truth are used to convince audiences into believing things that aren't true.

Regardless, the bottomline is that The Kerala Story is yet another big blockbuster for the Hindi Film Industry. The producers will be making over Rs 100 crores out of the film. The gargantuan success of the film may lead to many more 'driven films in the future.

The day-wise nett collections of The Kerala Story are as follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 6.75 cr

Day 2 - Rs 11 cr

Day 3 - Rs 16 cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 11 cr

Day 6 - Rs 11.75 cr

Day 7 - Rs 11.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs 11.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs 17.50 - 18 cr

Total = Rs 107 crores nett in 9 days

