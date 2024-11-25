The Sabarmati Report 2nd Monday Box Office Collection: Vikrant Massey starrer continues with steady run; earns Rs 1 crore on day 11
Starring Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report collected Rs 1 crore on second Monday at the box office. It was released on November 15.
The Sabarmati Report has been running in theaters for more than a week. Released on November 15, 2024, it stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The political thriller performed better on the second weekend than the opening weekend. After its growth on Day 10, Vikrant-starrer saw a dip in its earnings on the second Monday.
The Sabarmati Report Fetches Rs 1 Crore On Day 11; Witnesses Drop In Its Collection
Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report has been raking in good money at the box office. The film opened to Rs 1.25 crore net in India. After its first-week collection of Rs 11.25 crore, Vikrant Massey-starrer has been growing well at the ticket windows. However, Day 11 witnessed a drop in its collection as it earned Rs 1 crore on the second Monday.
The cume collection of political-thriller now stands at Rs 18.81 crore net in India.
India's Net Collections Of The Sabarmati Report So Far
|Day
|Net box office collection
|First Week
|Rs 11.25 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 1.40 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 2.45 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 2.71 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 1 crore
|Total
|Rs 18.81 crore in 11 days
The Sabarmati Report To Trend Better After Pushpa 2: The Rule's Release
The Sabarmati Report has been decent at the box office so far. It is likely to witness a better trend after the arrival of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Pushpa 2 is the sequel to Pushpa: The Fire (2021).
Vikrant Massey's Work Front
Vikrant Massey made his Bollywood debut as a lead in Konkona Sen Sharma's A Death in the Gunj in 2017. He has also worked in movies like Hasseen Dillruba, Chhapaak, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and others. His breakthrough role was in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail in 2023. Before The Sabarmati Report, the actor was seen in Section 36, a crime thriller based on the Nithari killing, this year.
The Sabarmati Report In Theatres
The Sabarmati Report plays at a theatre near you, now.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
