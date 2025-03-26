Fans rewatch Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer frame by frame ahead of L2: Empuraan's release

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan is just a day away from hitting the big screens. As the movie inches closer to its release date, fans have started rewatching the first installment, Lucifer. They are revisiting the 2019 film to relive its magic and look for hidden clues that the makers might have left for the sequel.

Viewers who watched Lucifer for the first time praised Murali Gopy's screenplay and Prithviraj's ambitious world-building. They felt that as a director, the Aadujeevitham actor excelled in his craft. Many also appreciated Mohanlal’s performance, calling it ‘pure class’.

With L2: Empuraan nearing release, excitement for the sequel is at its peak. Viewers who revisited Lucifer shared that the film immediately draws them into its world and ends with a mystery that connects to the second part. They praised the extraordinary writing and highlighted Mohanlal’s character arc from Stephen to Kureshi's flashback.

Take a look at netizens' reactions to Lucifer below:

Those who haven't watched Lucifer or want to relive it can stream it online on Amazon Prime Video or SonyLIV.

The story of the film follows the chaos after Kerala’s CM, PKR, dies. His son-in-law Bobby, a drug dealer, tries to control the ruling party using illegal money.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Stephen Nedumpally, a man PKR trusted, stands in his way. Political schemes and betrayals unfold as Stephen fights against Bobby’s plans. In the end, Bobby is eliminated, and Jathin takes over as CM. The story ends with a shocking revelation—Stephen is actually the powerful crime lord named Khureshi-Ab’ram.

Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, features Mohanlal in the lead role as Stephen Nedumpally, later revealed to be Khureshi Ab'ram. Adarsh portrays a younger version of Stephen. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Zayed Masood, while Vivek Oberoi takes on the role of antagonist Bimal Nair.

Manju Warrier appears as Priyadarshini Ramdas, with Angelina Abraham as her younger self. Tovino Thomas plays Jathin Ramdas, and Indrajith Sukumaran portrays investigative journalist Govardhan.

After streaming Lucifer on OTT, are you going to watch L2: Empuraan in theaters? Please let us know in the comments below.